LOS ANGELES – Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer.

Trebek seemed in good spirits in the video he appeared in on social media, saying how he plans to continue working and will “fight this.”

Trebek also said he “plans to beat the low survival rates statistics for this disease” and joked he had to because his contract to host Jeopardy is not up for another three years.