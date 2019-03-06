Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
GOCO granting $350,000 to Panorama Park renovation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) just awarded a $350 thousand grant to help with the renovation of Panorama Park in the southeast area of Colorado Springs. “We have heard from residents about how much they value Panorama Park and look forward to the final stage of planning for new amenities,” said Parks Director, Karen Palus. The updates at the park will be the largest neighborhood park renovation in city history.

GOCO is a major contributor to outdoor initiatives across the state. Totals from the nearly 100 grants awarded in the 2018 fiscal year have just been made public. GOCO awarded $76.2 million in grant money that is available from lottery proceeds. Since GOCO funding started in 1992, the group has awarded more than $1.2 billion in grants.

GOCO posts grant information and projects on the site GOCO.org

Bill Folsom is a reporter at KOAA News 5 in Southern Colorado
