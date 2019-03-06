Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

USA – Certain birth control pills have been recalled because of a problem with its packaging.

The FDA announced Monday that Apotex Corporation is recalling four lots of drospirenone and ethinyl estradiol.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors.

According to Apotex, packaging may contain defective blisters, missing tablets, or tablets that are arranged wrong which can limit the effectiveness of the product and lead to pregnancy.

The company said it has not received any reports of unwanted pregnancy because of the birth control packaging problem.

As a precaution, patients who have questions regarding this recall should contact their doctors, pharmacy or health care provider.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

5:36 pm
On the mild side, for several days ahead

On the mild side, for several days ahead

5:15 pm
House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands

5:02 pm
Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide
News

Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

On the mild side, for several days ahead
News

On the mild side, for several days ahead

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands
Covering Colorado

House Committee approves bill easing restrictions on kids lemonade stands

Scroll to top
Skip to content