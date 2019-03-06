Certain birth control pills recalled nationwide

USA – Certain birth control pills have been recalled because of a problem with its packaging.

The FDA announced Monday that Apotex Corporation is recalling four lots of drospirenone and ethinyl estradiol.

The affected tablets were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors.

According to Apotex, packaging may contain defective blisters, missing tablets, or tablets that are arranged wrong which can limit the effectiveness of the product and lead to pregnancy.

The company said it has not received any reports of unwanted pregnancy because of the birth control packaging problem.

As a precaution, patients who have questions regarding this recall should contact their doctors, pharmacy or health care provider.