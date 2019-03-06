Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA – It is something you have to see to believe.

A resident of the city of Prince George caught a moose walking around on the roof of a carport on her cellphone.

This happened last week in British Columbia, Canada.

The woman said her husband heard something strange when he parked his car. That is when they noticed the big animal walking around right above them.

Apparently, the moose was lost and was looking for a way to get down safely.

How the moose got up there in the first place remains a mystery. But it did get away.

According to media reports, police were called to the scene. However, police could not find the moose when they arrived.

The woman who shot the video said it is common to see moose up close in residential areas of this province in Western Canada.