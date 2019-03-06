Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA – It is something you have to see to believe.

A resident of the city of Prince George caught a moose walking around on the roof of a carport on her cellphone.

This happened last week in British Columbia, Canada.

The woman said her husband heard something strange when he parked his car. That is when they noticed the big animal walking around right above them.

Apparently, the moose was lost and was looking for a way to get down safely.

How the moose got up there in the first place remains a mystery. But it did get away.

According to media reports, police were called to the scene. However, police could not find the moose when they arrived.

The woman who shot the video said it is common to see moose up close in residential areas of this province in Western Canada.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

12:12 pm
Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

11:42 am
Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

11:42 am
Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche
Covering Colorado

Swept away: Colorado family survives avalanche

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public
Covering Colorado

Search warrants in Patrick Frazee case released to the public

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof
News

Caught on cam: Moose on the roof

Scroll to top
Skip to content