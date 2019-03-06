Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Bill to allow out-of-state investment in CO marijuana moves to House

DENVER – A bill that would open the door for out-of-state investors and private equity firms to wade into Colorado’s marijuana industry is now in the House Appropriations Committee.

HB19-1090 would repeal a restriction limiting the number of out-of-state direct beneficial owners to 15 individuals and would allow publicly traded corporations to obtain a marijuana license for the first time.

The bill’s prime sponsors are Rep. Matt Gray, Rep. Kevin Van Winkle, Senator Julie Gonzales, and Senator Owen Hill.

Governor Hickenlooper vetoed a similar bill last session but current Governor Jared Polis said he supports the plan.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
