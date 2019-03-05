Winner of $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket finally comes forward

(WYFF) The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced Monday that the winner of the $1.5 billion Jackpot from the October 23, 2018 Mega Millions drawing has come forward and submitted a claim for the underlying prize.

As allowed by South Carolina law, the winner has elected to remain anonymous and has chosen the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124. That’s the largest jackpot payout to a single winner in United States history.

KC Mart in Simpsonville will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket and the state of South Carolina will see some of the income tax money from the prize.

