Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

Hillary Clinton
FILE – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talks with Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, during The Atlantic Festival, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Hillary Clinton says she won’t run for president in 2020, but vows she’s “not going anywhere.”

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted Monday by New York TV station News12 .

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, “I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe.”

She says, “What’s at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me.”

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, “Don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises” from the Trump administration.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds

Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds

5:38 am
Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

4:48 am
Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

3:57 am
Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds
Covering Colorado

Sheriff’s Office: Lake Christine Fire suspect rescued after skiing out of bounds

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020
News

Hillary Clinton rules out presidential run in 2020

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit
Covering Colorado

Arrest made after wild overnight pursuit

Scroll to top
Skip to content