Florida man attempts to drown toddler

ORLANDO, FL – Deputies in Florida say a man tried to drown a toddler Monday night in an apartment complex swimming pool.

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Lake Sherwood Apartments just before 10:30 p.m.

Deputies said Wilkens Ordena had tried to drown a young boy in the apartment complex swimming pool.

Family members jumped in the pool and were able to pull the child out, but Ordena fled the area before police arrived.

Deputies said Ordena came back to the apartment complex while police were still on the scene and then attempted to flee again, ramming deputies’ patrol cars and the apartment complex exit gate.

Investigators said Ordena is a relative of the toddler, but they are not saying exactly what the relationship is or why he tried to drown the boy.