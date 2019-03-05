Clearing roads isn’t easy when it’s this cold out – here’s why!

City crews have been out all hours of the night in these bitter temperatures to clear snow and ice sticking to the roadways. That’s because it takes some extra effort with temperatures like these.

In these cold conditions, standard road treatments just don’t cut it. As soon as temperatures drop below ten degrees the treatments aren’t as effective. Instead plows have to try to peel up compacted snow – something they’re not made to do.

“We start getting into the single digits and the effectiveness really starts dropping off,” says Colorado Springs Streets Manager Jack Ludley. “Now that we got a little bit of sunshine, the temperatures are coming up, I anticipate we’re going to have a fighting chance.”

Roads took a turn for the better yesterday with that afternoon sunshine giving crews a chance to get the roads cleared before this morning’s temperature drop.

You’re still going to see that snow and ice in your neighborhood roads. That’s because anything that wasn’t treated froze overnight.