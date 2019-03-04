WWII vet gets thousands of birthday cards

WICHITA FALLS, TX – People from around the world are helping a World War II veteran celebrate his 100th birthday.

Joe Cuba lives at an assisted living community in Texas.

He recently went viral after sharing a photo of himself, holding a poster asking people to send 100 cards for his 100th birthday.

So far, he has received more than 50,000 cards and counting.

“I didn’t expect many. It was a surprise that so many came and wished me good luck and good blessings and I appreciated that. I really do,” Cuba said.

On Saturday, a birthday celebration was held in Cuba’s honor.

The mayor stopped by to wish him well and even declared March 2nd ‘Joe Cuba Day’ in Wichita Falls. Texas State Senator Pat Fallon brought a flag flown over the State Capitol and a card signed by all the members of the State Senate and the Lt. Governor.

It was a milestone birthday to remember.