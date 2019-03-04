Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Over 1,500 turtles found duct-taped, stuffed in suitcases

PHILIPPINES – More than 1,500 turtles were found stuffed in bags at an airport in the Philippines, their legs duct-taped into their shells.

turtles
Turtles found duct-taped and stuffed in suitcases (CNN)

The Bureau of Customs found four suitcases with four different species of the turtles crammed inside in the arrival area.

Officials said the suitcases were probably left behind after the person traveling with they found out about the airport’s crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.

People participating in illegal wildlife trading face more than a year in prison and a hefty fine if caught.

The turtles were turned over to the Environment Department on Sunday.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Superfund site inspections take place this week

Superfund site inspections take place this week

7:16 pm
Prime Time Sports owner rebuilds 2016 memorial wall, ahead of store closure

Prime Time Sports owner rebuilds 2016 memorial wall, ahead of store closure

6:57 pm
Oil and Gas Bill scheduled for Tuesday legislative hearing

Oil and Gas Bill scheduled for Tuesday legislative hearing

6:45 pm
Superfund site inspections take place this week
Covering Colorado

Superfund site inspections take place this week

Prime Time Sports owner rebuilds 2016 memorial wall, ahead of store closure
Covering Colorado

Prime Time Sports owner rebuilds 2016 memorial wall, ahead of store closure

Oil and Gas Bill scheduled for Tuesday legislative hearing
Capitol Watch

Oil and Gas Bill scheduled for Tuesday legislative hearing

Scroll to top
Skip to content