Over 1,500 turtles found duct-taped, stuffed in suitcases

PHILIPPINES – More than 1,500 turtles were found stuffed in bags at an airport in the Philippines, their legs duct-taped into their shells.

The Bureau of Customs found four suitcases with four different species of the turtles crammed inside in the arrival area.

Officials said the suitcases were probably left behind after the person traveling with they found out about the airport’s crackdown on illegal wildlife trade.

People participating in illegal wildlife trading face more than a year in prison and a hefty fine if caught.

The turtles were turned over to the Environment Department on Sunday.