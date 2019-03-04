Friends, family remember Pueblo veteran killed in motorcycle crash

EL PASO COUNTY – Casey Spencer “had that thing that no one else had that you couldn’t quite put your finger on,” according to friend and former Army compatriot Sharad Laing. Laing and several other members of the 31-year-old’s close friends and family spent part of Monday mourning at the site of a crash that killed Spencer Friday night.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Spencer, of Pueblo, was riding southbound on Curtis Road near the entrance to Dragon Arms around 6:30 Friday night when he lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet and died from his injuries.

“He wasn’t wearing his helmet and he lost his life because of it,” said Spencer’s brother-in-law Patrick Luczak. Luczak says Spencer, a motorcycle enthusiast, was riding a friend’s motorcycle because his own was in for repairs. “I think he had it in his mind that he was just going for a quick ride and so he would be alright because he didn’t have his stuff with him, and clearly that wasn’t the right decision to make,” Luczak said.

Spencer’s sister, Courtney Luczak, says he was passionate about two-wheeled transport from an early age. “(He) and I rode bikes all the time and he just grew into bigger ones and stronger ones,” Courtney said.

Spencer spent six years in the Army and toured in Afghanistan with Laing, where they formed a close friendship. “One of the most selfless guys that I’ve ever known,” Laing said of Spencer. “You may not have needed to say you were down, but he already knew it, and he was that guy that was going to be there for you.” Spencer earned a Purple Heart taking wounds during a mortar blast, Laing said.

Luczak says Spencer’s death should be a reminder to all motorcyclists to wear a helmet every time they ride. “It takes one second to change the life of everybody that you’ve ever touched, everybody that you’ve ever known,” Luczak said. A memorial ride is being organized in Spencer’s honor.

Spencer was a husband and father. A GoFundMe has been established to help cover funeral costs and other expenses.