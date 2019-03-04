Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FDA approves new six-in-one vaccine

(KXAN) A new vaccine is promising one less shot and possibly fewer tears for young children.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new combination vaccine called Vaxelis designed for children ages 6 weeks to 4-years-old. The FDA says it keeps them from contracting diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B and invasive disease due to haemophilus influenzae type B.

Right now infants get three shots to protect them against the six diseases, but with the new vaccine, there will be fewer.

“You’re getting vaccinated sooner and more effectively at a younger age and hopefully it will be more widely available to everyone, and you’re not going to miss vaccines,” explains pediatrician Dr. Brian Temple. “When you have multiple different shots there are errors so it’s nice to have it all in one.”

