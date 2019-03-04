Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Actor Luke Perry dies from stroke at 52

Luke Perry
Luke Perry attends the CW Network 2017 Upfront presentation at The London Hotel on Thursday, May 18, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A publicist for Luke Perry says the “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” star has died. He was 52.

Publicist Arnold Robinson said that Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke.

Robinson says Perry’s family and friends were with him when he died. Among them were his children, siblings, fiancée and former wife.

The actor had been hospitalized since last week. Robinson said no further details would be released at this time.

The publicist added that Perry’s family appreciates the support and prayers that were offered since Perry was hospitalized on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

