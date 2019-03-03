Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning

**Weather Alert tonight, Monday morning, bitter cold and snow showers***

Summary: We are in to the residual bands of snow now, which will go on and off through the night and Monday morning, with rapid breaks in the overcast by lunchtime. But, bitter cold will be with us, tonight through Tuesday morning. After that, an incredible warm up is coming, for midweek. And after flurries peter out Monday morning, no further precip is expected this week, until Saturday.

Do be aware, winds will be heavy, Thursday, as a dry storm passes through.

But other than that, after the flurries of tonight and Monday morning, it’ll just be about the huge temp swing to come…from single digits tonight, teens and lower 20s Monday afternoon, to the freezing mark Tuesday, to well over 50F Wednesday…and headed towards 60F Thursday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 4, High: 22. Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

PUEBLO: Low: 6, High: 24. Snow showers tonight (a coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

CANON CITY: Low: 10, High: 26. Snow showers tonight (a coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 8, High: 26. Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 8, High: 22. Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

PLAINS: Low: 2, High: 24. Snow showers tonight (another coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 12, High: 24. Flurries tonight . Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry/cold Tuesday, Fading & warmer Wednesday (breezy PM), Windy & Warm-er Thursday!!!