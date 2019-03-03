Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning

 

**Weather Alert tonight, Monday morning, bitter cold and snow showers***

Summary: We are in to the residual bands of snow now, which will go on and off through the night and Monday morning, with rapid breaks in the overcast by lunchtime. But, bitter cold will be with us, tonight through Tuesday morning. After that, an incredible warm up is coming, for midweek. And after flurries peter out Monday morning, no further precip is expected this week, until Saturday.

Do be aware, winds will be heavy, Thursday, as a dry storm passes through.

But other than that, after the flurries of tonight and Monday morning, it’ll just be about the huge temp swing to come…from single digits tonight, teens and lower 20s Monday afternoon, to the freezing mark Tuesday, to well over 50F Wednesday…and headed towards 60F Thursday.

 

COLORADO SPRINGS:  Low: 4, High: 22. Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

PUEBLO: Low: 6, High: 24.  Snow showers tonight (a coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

CANON CITY: Low: 10, High: 26. Snow showers tonight (a coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 8, High: 26. Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

TRI-LAKES:  Low:  8, High: 22.  Snow showers tonight (1 more inch). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

PLAINS:  Low: 2, High: 24. Snow showers tonight (another coating). Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 12, High: 24.  Flurries tonight . Flurries Monday morning, sunny breaks by afternoon. Very cold.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Dry/cold Tuesday, Fading & warmer Wednesday (breezy PM), Windy & Warm-er Thursday!!!

Jeff Matthews

Jeff Matthews

KOAA Meteorologist
More Weather
Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning

Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning

3:59 pm
Wintry conditions continue today

Wintry conditions continue today

6:03 am
Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel

Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel

4:19 pm
Current Radar
More from KOAA Weather
Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning
News

Weather Alert tonight, through Monday Morning

**Weather Alert tonight, Monday morning*** Summary: We are in to the residual bands of snow now, which will go on and off

Wintry conditions continue today
Weather

Wintry conditions continue today

Staying cold and wintry today.

Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel
Weather

Weather Alert, snow sets in…enough to shovel

The snow falls heaviest, by far, this evening, then peters out overnight to flurries, and then, there will be bands

Scroll to top
Skip to content