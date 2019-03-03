‘The Sandlot’ set to return as TV series with original cast

US – According to the director and co-writer of the original 90’s hit, ‘The Sandlot’ is returning as a TV series.

David Mickey Evans said on a podcast this past week that he has sold a “Sandlot” TV series.

On Thursday’s episode, Evans told The Rain Delay podcast, “We’re about to get an order for the first two seasons.”

Evans said he was able to get the original cast from the ’93 movie to return. He didn’t name anyone specific, but said he got the “original cast.”

He did reveal a little information, saying the show takes place in 1984. The kids are all grown up and are in their 30s. He said some of the original cast will kids of their own on the new show.

At least two seasons of the show have been sold to an undisclosed streaming service. When asked who, Evans said, “I know who’s going to stream it. It doesn’t take a genius to figure that out right now.”

This project is separate from another Sandlot project in the works. Last summer, 20th Century Fox announced a prequel to The Sandlot that Evans is also working on. The two projects have nothing to do with each other though.