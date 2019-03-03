Son of New Orleans police officer allegedly drives into group of people while impaired

NEW ORLEANS – The son of a New Orleans Police officer is accused of driving into a group of people, killing two.

32-year-old Tashonty Toney faces several charges, including vehicular homicide.

Investigators said they believe Toney was impaired when he drove into the crowd on a busy New Orleans street Saturday night, killing two and injuring seven more.

New Orleans Police said many of the victims were bicyclists.

“Everything is still under initial investigation as to the individual that is being arrested right now, where he was going, where he was coming from,” said New Orleans Police Chief, Shaun Ferguson. “As well as our victims. Where are they going? Where were they coming from?”

The accident happened not far from one of the city’s biggest Mardis Gras Parades.

Three victims are said to be in critical condition.