Heavy snowfall leads to traffic accidents, school closures

COLORADO SPRINGS – Relentless snowfall on Sunday slowed things down in Colorado Springs and across the region for much of the day.

“It’s a little scary outside,” said Clarence Hughes Jr.

The snow clouded visibility and buried roads.

“You can’t see anything more than a mile and it’s just super scary to be driving in,” said driver Kimmy Fry.

There was one crash involving multiple vehicles on I25 southbound that caused delays stretching back at least two miles.

School districts are also facing delays.

Ahead of Monday, most school districts announced 2-hour delays and two are closed altogether.

But some folks are seeing the silver lining here.

“It’s great for sledding,” added Hughes.

And it was great for skiing too, apparently.

But there’s also nothing like getting away from it altogether.

“Stay safe, stay inside,” suggested Angel Christensen.

“Yeah, stay off the roads, do not get out there and play bumper cars on the roads,” Hughes said in agreement.

While drivers we spoke to left the lead foot at home, they made sure to pack important safety supplies.

“I have like a little emergency kit, like that has the flares, the blankets,” said driver Janell Milan.

“She most definitely has blankets and extra water in there,” said Hughes, referring to Christensen’s car.

“Blankets, I also have like a ton of jackets and just like other socks, I know I have in my trunk. I also have jumper cables just in case,” Fry explained.

Just in case mother nature decides to strike again.

Even though CDOT has lifted its winter weather advisory, they’re still warning drivers to expect winter driving conditions.