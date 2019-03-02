Pueblo man killed in motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Pueblo man was killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash.

Colorado State Patrol says 31-year-old Casey Spencer lost control of his motorcycle while driving southbound on Curtis Road near the Dragonman’s shooting range.

The motorcycle rolled and Spencer was thrown off. At the time of the crash, Spencer was not wearing a helmet.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but police say speed may have been a factor.