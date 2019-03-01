Pueblo’s heroes return to convention center

PUEBLO – It’s a big hint that the convention center expansion is nearly complete. Construction crews are putting back the four statues of Pueblo’s Medal of Honor recipients on their pedestal’s in the new Heroes Plaza. The statues were removed in 2017 for safekeeping during construction.

Jim Stuart, a board member of the Pueblo Home of Heroes Association, said his group is planning a big rededication ceremony for May 11th.

“We will have some Medal of Honor recipients here and hopefully a lot of VIPs to help us celebrate the relocation of the memorial and re-educate people about what it’s all about,” Stuart said.

The association is currently purchasing new bronze plaques listing the names of all of the Congressional Medal of Honor recipients to adorn the Heroes Plaza.

The Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority anticipates taking occupancy of the new building later this month. The first event in the expanded convention center is already booked for March 14.