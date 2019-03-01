Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oregon couple buys hotel for homeless in the snow

(KOBI) An Oregon couple paid for dozens of hotel rooms to get homeless families off the streets and out of their vehicles on a very frigid night.

Amberly Batten and her husband, Ryan, bought 45 rooms at the Americas Best Value Inn in Medford, after reading a Facebook post about families struggling to keep warm in the snow.

The post was written by the founder of local non-profit, who was able to secure a discounted hotel rate of $45 dollars a night, to help make it easier for people to pay for shelter.

8-year-old Osiris Lewis Osiris was one of the many people who stayed in the hotel Tuesday night. He usually sleeps in a car with his Dad, so having a warm bed was extra exciting.

“The reason why is because it’s my birthday tomorrow and I’d like to not spend my birthday in a vehicle. I’d like to be in a room,” said Osiris.

