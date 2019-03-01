Freezing fog late tonight, snow Saturday night

**Weather Alert tonight; Same for Saturday night***

Summary: It’s a new month, but the yo-yo of wild swings on the thermometer continue, and the next swing is down, and it arrives in two waves…one tonight, one tomorrow night. From tomorrow night through Tuesday morning, expect frigid conditions.

In addition, be aware of some freezing fog and flurries overnight into early Saturday. The fog should lift around Noon, with a hint of sun around lunchtime, but it won’t last more than a couple hours. The second cold front drives snow into the region, which lasts through the evening, winding down to flurries overnight and into Sunday.

Here are two computer model simulations, side-by-side, and their best guesses for snowfall across the region;

Expect intermittent flurries Sunday, and a period of flurries on Monday too. Little additional accumulation expected from that…but the cold will be deep.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 25, High: 38. Clouding up, freezing fog/flurries late. Saturday, fog, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 4pm.

PUEBLO: Low: 26, High: 40. Clouding up, freezing fog/flurries late. Saturday, fog, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 6pm.

CANON CITY: Low: 27, High: 39. Clouding up. Saturday, cloudy, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 3pm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 22, High: 36. Clouding up, freezing fog/flurries late. Saturday, fog, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 4pm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 23, High: 38. Clouding up, flurries late. Saturday, clouds, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 3pm.

PLAINS: Low: 26, High: 40. Clouding up, freezing fog/flurries late. Saturday, fog, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 5pm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 26, High: 40. Clouding up. Saturday, clouds, then a few breaks of sun, then snow after 6pm.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Fair Tuesday (near 30F) & Wednesday (lower 40s), very windy Thursday (mid 50s).