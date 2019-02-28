Ski report for the week, ending March 3

It is time for your weekly ski report for the week ending Sunday, March 3.

The slopes are full of skier’s gold, groomed and ready. Have a look at the latest ski conditions…

Not much new powder this week, but more heavy snow coming Saturday night, is a reminder to check the traction or chain laws before heading west!

Almost across the board, resorts are sporting big bases…in one of the best ski seasons in years, ranging from 37″ in Eldora, to a whopping 118″ at Wolf Creek.

Monarch and Loveland are in great shape, in the 60s, with Keystone & Breck…not far behind, at 50 to 63″.

The forecast for Monarch and Loveland includes flurries today & Saturday, snow Saturday night. Highs go from the mid 20s today & tomorrow, down to the high teens Sunday, with morning snow.

In Keystone and Breckenridge, flurries today & Saturday, snow Saturday night. Highs at base camp…mid 30s, chilling down to the high 20s, Sunday.

One event worth checking out, is Kid-topia, at Keystone, which begins today. More info on KOAA.com’s Ski Report!