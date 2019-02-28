Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Ski report for the week, ending March 3

It is time for your weekly ski report for the week ending Sunday, March 3.
The slopes are full of skier’s gold, groomed and ready. Have a look at the latest ski conditions…

More snow Saturday Night, check Chain laws

Not much new powder this week, but more heavy snow coming Saturday night, is a reminder to check the traction or chain laws before heading west!

Almost across the board, resorts are sporting big bases…in one of the best ski seasons in years, ranging from 37″ in Eldora, to a whopping 118″ at Wolf Creek.

Monarch and Loveland are in great shape, in the 60s, with Keystone & Breck…not far behind, at 50 to 63″.

The forecast for Monarch and Loveland includes flurries today & Saturday, snow Saturday night. Highs go from the mid 20s today & tomorrow, down to the high teens Sunday, with morning snow.

In Keystone and Breckenridge, flurries today & Saturday, snow Saturday night. Highs at base camp…mid 30s, chilling down to the high 20s, Sunday.

One event worth checking out, is Kid-topia, at Keystone, which begins today. More info on KOAA.com’s Ski Report!

Jeff Matthews

Jeff Matthews

KOAA Meteorologist
More Weather
Ski report for the week, ending March 3

Ski report for the week, ending March 3

7:45 pm
Mild & breezy through Friday, then temperatures plummet

Mild & breezy through Friday, then temperatures plummet

1:20 pm
Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

5:33 am
Current Radar
More from KOAA Weather
Ski report for the week, ending March 3
News

Ski report for the week, ending March 3

It is time for your weekly ski report for the week ending Sunday, March 3. The slopes are full of skier's

Mild & breezy through Friday, then temperatures plummet
Weather

Mild & breezy through Friday, then temperatures plummet

Down-sloping winds scour out the cold air today and Friday, but be prepared, because the bottom will fall out for

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!
Weather

Westerly winds above Colorado push warm air back across the area!

Warmer winds above Colorado push the cold air farther out of the state today!

Scroll to top
Skip to content