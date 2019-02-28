Prime minister of Pakistan: Captured Indian pilot will be released

ISLAMABAD (AP) – Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan will release the captured Indian pilot as a “peace gesture” toward India.

Khan made this announcement Thursday while addressing lawmakers in both chambers of parliament, convened to discuss the latest situation amid rising tensions with India over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Khan said he tried to reach his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Wednesday with a message that he wants to de-escalate tension. Khan did not say how India responded to his initiative.

He also reiterated his offer for talks to New Delhi, saying this is the only way to solve all issues.

The move comes several hours after Pakistan’s foreign ministry said India handed over its file on the deadly Kashmir bombing this month.

The Feb. 14 suicide bombing targeted Indian paramilitary forces in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing 40 troops and leading to a dramatic escalation between India and Pakistan.

The ministry’s spokesman, Mohammad Faisal, said the Pakistani side will be examining the “dossier” that Islamabad received through diplomatic channels on Thursday. He refused to provide details about the information that New Delhi has shared.

Pakistan also has said it will act against those linked to the Kashmir bombing if actionable intelligence is shared with it.

Meanwhile in Kashmir, authorities have closed all schools and educational institutions in the region and are urging parents to keep their children at home amid mounting tension with neighboring India.

Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that a key train service linking the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore with India has been suspended until “the security situation improves.”

Pakistan’s airspace remained closed for a second day Thursday, snarling air traffic.

There was a complete power blackout overnight in Muzafarabad, the main city on the Pakistani-held side of the disputed Himalayan region because of concerns India could to retaliate after Pakistan said it shot down two Indian warplanes and captured a pilot the day before.

