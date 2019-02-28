Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper
Washington Nationals Bryce Harper (34) bows his head and raise his arms with clenched fists as the Nationals celebrate and bid goodbye to their fans ending their last home game of the season with a 9-3 rain delayed win against the Miami Marlins in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK (AP) – A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a $330 million, 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

A 26-year-old All-Star outfielder, Harper topped the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins.

Harper’s agreement was first reported by the MLB Network.

Harper gets a $20 million signing bonus, a $10 million salary this year, $26 million in each of the following nine seasons and $22 million in each of the last three years. None of the money is deferred.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More Sports
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

3:28 pm
Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

9:17 am
Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

1:12 am
Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper
News

Phillies reach 13-year, $330 million deal with Bryce Harper

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault
Covering Colorado

Former Bronco Demaryius Thomas arrested for vehicular assault

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak
Sports

Nuggets play the Jazz on 5-game win streak

Scroll to top
Skip to content