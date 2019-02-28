Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – New York’s Oswego County Health Department is practicing distributing emergency medical supplies with the help of the everyone’s favorite cookies.

Close to 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were delivered to the Oswego County Highway garage in Scriba Wednesday morning.

The cookies are being used by the Oswego County Health Department as a way to simulate the delivery of medical supplies in the event of a large scale medical emergency. Workers with the county health department were given the opportunity to practice receiving, processing and distributing a shipment of medical supplies, similar to the event of a real-life emergency.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2VrVdsi

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa Greathouse

Melissa is a digital content producer and television producer for News5.
More News
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

9:26 pm
Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

9:15 pm
Council president promises action on street repair fees

Council president promises action on street repair fees

8:56 pm
360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic
360 Perspective

360° Perspective: Democracy vs. Republic

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training
News

Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

Council president promises action on street repair fees
Covering Colorado

Council president promises action on street repair fees

Scroll to top
Skip to content