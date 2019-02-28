Girl Scout Cookies help with emergency training

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – New York’s Oswego County Health Department is practicing distributing emergency medical supplies with the help of the everyone’s favorite cookies.

Close to 30,000 boxes of Girl Scout cookies were delivered to the Oswego County Highway garage in Scriba Wednesday morning.

The cookies are being used by the Oswego County Health Department as a way to simulate the delivery of medical supplies in the event of a large scale medical emergency. Workers with the county health department were given the opportunity to practice receiving, processing and distributing a shipment of medical supplies, similar to the event of a real-life emergency.

