Cohen testifies in Congress for third day

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen returned to Capitol Hill Thursday for his third day of testimony, this time behind closed doors.

The House Intelligence Committee’s questioning was expected to focus on ties between Russia and Trump associates, as well as possible business dealings during the 2016 election.

Cohen ignited a firestorm in Congress Wednesday, calling the president a “racist…conman…and cheat” in public testimony.

President Trump, who watched some of the hearing from Vietnam, fired back.

“He lied a lot, but it was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing. He said no collusion with the Russian hoax,” Mr. Trump said.

Still, Cohen’s explosive testimony raised new questions of possible legal trouble for the president and his family.

