Apply for CSPD’s Cadet Academy

It’s a way for teens to see our Officers in action and get their shot at the job. The Colorado Springs Police Cadet Academy is now accepting applications.

Cadets will go through a physically and emotionally intense training program. They’ll learn about everything from arrest procedures, to ethics and case studies and just as inspiring as our Officers work every day is the Cadet’s passions for being part of a team and someday joining the force.

You can apply here. The application is open through next Thursday, March 7th.