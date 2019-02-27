Trump and Kim shake hands to start Vietnam Summit

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) – President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are striking a positive tone as they begin their second summit in Vietnam.

Trump says, “I thought the first summit was a great success and I think this one, hopefully, will be equal or greater than the first.” He says it’s an honor to meet with Kim once again.

Trump stresses North Korea’s “economic potential” as he prepares to encourage Kim to give up his country’s nuclear weapons. Asked whether he might formally end the Korean War, he responded: “We’ll see.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Kim said Wednesday he is “confident of achieving the great results that everyone will welcome” during the summit.

The two leaders exchanged handshakes, laughs and some small talk at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel, where they’re scheduled to meet for 20 minutes before sitting down for what the White House has described as a “social dinner.”

Trump said: “We’ll see what happens, but he wants to do something great.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)