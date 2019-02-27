Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Two facing charges after fight and stabbing in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs police arrested a male suspect after they said he stabbed a woman suspected of trespassing on his father’s property multiple times.

Police responded to a call about a stabbing just before midnight Tuesday night at a residence off of Union Blvd. just south of Memorial Park. Officers said a fight broke out between a woman who was trespassing at the property, the owner of the property and the owner’s son.

Officers said the son stabbed the woman multiple times in the back. She was taken to the hospital, but her injuries were not life-threatening. According to police, she was charged with trespassing.

Police said the son now faces an assault charge.

Colorado Springs police have not yet released the names of those involved in the incident.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
