Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina

(WRAL) In October 2017, Kanautica Zayre-Brown was sentenced to nearly ten years in prison for insurance fraud and other crimes. She is now believed to be North Carolina’s only post-operative transgender inmate.

Zayre-Brown, 37, was born male but says she always felt like she was born in the wrong body. In 2012, she began a series of surgeries to transition to a woman. She had her first surgery, a breast augmentation, in October of that year, and in 2017, she had an irreversible male-to-female surgical procedure.

That same year, she was sentenced to prison. She was assigned to Harnett Correctional Institution, a male prison, where she is listed as a male under her birth name, Kevin Chestnut.

“I am a female. I am going to be treated as a female. I want the state to recognize me as a female and treat me accordingly,” she says.

At Harnett Correctional, Zayre-Brown now sleeps in a room with 37 men and shares a community shower and bathroom with them.

“It is very uncomfortable,” she said. “I haven’t been sexually assaulted, but I do fear that it may happen daily due to the situation that I’m in.”

Since November 2017, Zayre-Brown has made pleas to the facility’s Transgender Accommodation Review Committee and to the state Department of Public Safety asking to be moved to a female prison.

CLICK HERE to read more.

KOAA News5

KOAA News5

More News
Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina

Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina

10:10 am
Cold weather car seat safety

Cold weather car seat safety

9:39 am
Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

8:55 am
Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina
News

Transgender inmate seeks transfer from male prison in North Carolina

Cold weather car seat safety
News

Cold weather car seat safety

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building
Covering Colorado

Phone threat causes lockdown of Denver City and County Building

Scroll to top
Skip to content