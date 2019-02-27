Michael Cohen to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will testify in a public session before the House Oversight and Reform Committee Wednesday.

Cohen, who worked beside the President for more than a decade, is expected to outline the President’s alleged role in some of the crimes Cohen pleaded guilty to last year. He will also discuss the President’s dealings with Russia, including the Trump Tower Moscow Project.

Federal prosecutors in New York have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign.

Cohen begins a three-year prison sentence in May after he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress in 2017 and committing campaign finance violations while he was working for President Trump.

