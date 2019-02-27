Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Man featured in viral Girl Scout cookies photo arrested on drug charges

Detric McGowan

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. – A man who was recently praised on the Internet for his kind actions is now facing a possible sentence of life in prison.

Detric McGowan was arrested Tuesday morning. He’s accused of trying to import and manufacture fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and distribute the drugs. He’s also accused of conspiracy to commit bulk cash smuggling, valued at more than $1 million.

His arrest was part of a federal investigation that began in September 2018. Ten others were arrested as part of the investigation.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.

People shared McGowan’s photo with two girl scouts thousands of times on social media after he bought more than $540 worth of cookies so they wouldn’t have to stand in the rain.

