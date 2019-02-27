Foreign leaders call for de-escalation after jets shot down near Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (AP) – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended an offer to Indian Prime Minister Nerendra Modi for talks to de-escalate rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Khan says that war benefits neither nation and that he hopes “better sense can prevail.” In a televised address to the nation, Khan says Pakistan is “ready to cooperate” and added: “Let’s sit together to talk to find a solution.”

The speech comes shortly after India said one of its air force Mig-21 fighter aircraft has been “lost” in an engagement with intruding Pakistani aircraft in the Indian portion of Kashmir and that its pilot is missing.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar says that one Pakistan air force aircraft also was shot down and India’s ground forces saw it falling from the sky on the Pakistan side on Wednesday.

Pakistan earlier on Wednesday said it shot down two Indian planes and captured two pilots, one of whom was injured. Pakistani military’s spokesman, Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor, said the injured pilot is being treated in a military hospital. He did not elaborate on the pilot’s injuries. Ghafoor says the other pilot is in custody.

Prime Minister Khan again promised to cooperate with India to find the perpetrators behind a February suicide attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed more than 40 Indian troops.

The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad group claimed responsibility; the suicide bomber was from Indian-ruled Kashmir. India has long accused Pakistan of harboring anti-Indian militants, a claim Pakistan denies.

China, Germany and Turkey have all called for both nuclear-armed nations to de-escalate tensions in the region.

