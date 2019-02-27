Fog begone…temps climb

Summary: No more, with the morning low clouds and freezing fog, flurries, etc, at least not until the weekend. It’s all about wind direction (and enough speed), and that is shifting to the N and NW. That scours out the low level moisture, and makes tomorrow and part of Friday’s warm up seem dramatic.We’re talking mid and upper 50s coming our way.

As for moisture, a very complex weather situation is coming for Friday night through Monday. It never looked easy, and it got tougher, since last weekend. The short answer is, expect some snow all of Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again much of Monday. As for accumulation, way too early to be specific, but it would probably fall in to the “half foot or more” for the first part, but less than that, for the second half.

But meanwhile, enjoy the 36 hour warm up on the way…

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 28, High: 55. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy & mild Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 24, High: 60. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Partly sunny & mild Thursday.

CANON CITY: Low: 26, High: 56. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy & mild Thursday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 25, High: 48. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy & mild Thursday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 26, High: 50. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy & mild Thursday.

PLAINS: Low: 20, High: 60. Mostly then partly cloudy tonight. Mostly cloudy & mild Thursday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 27, High: 62. Partly cloudy tonight. Partly sunny & mild Thursday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday looks similar, sky-wise and temp wise (50s), but numbers plummet at night and stay very cold…not just for the weekend (20s Saturday, Teens Sunday), but half of next week, too.