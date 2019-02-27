Cold weather car seat safety

It’s important to bundle up the kids on the cold mornings we’ve been seeing, but those layers can be dangerous if your child is still in a car seat.

Many parents know not to put kids in bulky winter coats in their car seat, but may not understand why this is a hazard.

Those seats were designed to not have extra padding, ” explained Paramedic and Car Seat Technician Laura Kent. “We want those seat belts to be right on those babies, just like race car drive seats.”

In the case of an accident that coat will make the straps loose on your child.

“Using a big heavy coat puts way too much cush between the baby and the seat,” Kent continued, “which makes those seat belts pretty loose.”

When they’re not snug those harness straps can’t do their job properly and in the case of a crash that extra space is extremely dangerous.

Before you put your kids in their car seats, dress them like they’re going to be indoors and keep some blankets in the car for these cold temps.

“Keep those blankets handy, or use the jacket and put it on the infant backwards,” adds Kent.

Not sure your car seat is up to standard? You can have it checked for free. Get the details here.