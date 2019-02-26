Veterans suing over combat earplugs

TEXAS – A growing numbers of veterans are suing Minnesota based 3M Corporation over combat earplugs.

The veterans are saying they are experiencing hearing problems because the plugs did not protect them from combat noise.

Thousands of veterans around the country have filed lawsuits against 3M.

One of those is Army veteran Lloyd Carroll of Texas. Carroll was deployed to Korea and Iraq during his service which spanned from 2002 to 2005.

Carroll says he has a ringing in his ears that is only getting worse.

Just weeks ago he found out other veterans were experiencing the same thing.

“If I can speak for it, and speak for everybody else, and it helps, that’s all I’m looking to do,” Carroll said.

Last summer, the U.S. Department of Justice and 3M reached a $9.1 million settlement over the same earplugs, which were sold to the U.S. military for over a decade.

3M issued a statement saying, “3M has great respect for the brave men and women who protect us around the world. We have a long history of serving the U.S. military, and we continue to sell products, including safety products, to help our troops and support their missions. We are not commenting on specific litigation matters at this time.”