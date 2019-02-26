Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Janet Jackson launches Las Vegas show

Janet Jackson

LAS VEGAS – The ‘entertainment capital of the world’ landed another big name to headline a residency on the Las Vegas strip.

Janet Jackson announced Tuesday she is planning a show at the Park MGM Hotel’s Park Theather starting in May and running until August.

The show, titled “Metamorphosis,” will offer the audience a look into Jackson’s life, from growing up in a famous family to becoming a global superstar.

Jackson is in good company at the Park Theater. Cher is currently performing at the venue.

Tickets for “Metamorphosis” go on sale Saturday.

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
Janet Jackson launches Las Vegas show
Janet Jackson launches Las Vegas show

