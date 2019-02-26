Frequent vandalism keeps Belmont couple awake at night

PUEBLO – Someone has been smashing windows at the home of a retired teacher and baseball coach in the Belmont neighborhood. The Pueblo Police Department released surveillance video on social media Monday showing a person they think may be responsible.

The harassment has been going on for months and damage has cost Joe Massaro and his wife at least $2,280 according to costs listed in police reports.

“You don’t get a whole lot of sleep,” Massaro said. “Every little sound or every time one of your alarms goes off, you’re looking and seeing what’s going on.”

He started the night of September 28. Someone was pounding on the front door in the middle of the night. When he came downstairs, they’d left. A week later, the same knocking followed by a loud crash.

“Got up and went down and the front storm door had been shattered, glass all over.”

Massaro replaced the door and installed a home surveillance system. Two weeks later, he woke up and found the windshield of his truck has been smashed. In early November, a rock was thrown through the picture window.

“I have to be very complimentary of the police because they were here in no time, in 2 to five minutes they were here,” Massaro said.

On the night that his picture window was damaged, a neighbor a few blocks away also reported having a rock thrown through her window. Things quieted down over the holidays. But then over the weekend, another knock on the door and another rock through a window.

This time the suspect was captured on camera. He’s wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a Central High School logo on it. Massaro taught and coached the varsity baseball team at Central from 1981 to 1999. In fact, he was inducted into the Greater Pueblo Sports Association Hall of Fame in 1995. But he has no idea who the young man is knocking at his door and vandalizing his home.

Sgt. Franklyn Ortega of the Pueblo PD said that investigators spoke with the School Resource Officer at Central.

“He does not recognize the male, but generally speaking, most people wear something that they have some kind of connection to,” Ortega explained.

The department shared Massaro’s video on their Facebook page on Monday in hopes of generating leads.

Massaro hopes someone will recognize the young man in the video and report them to the police.

“We would just like to get it solved,” he said.

Sgt. Ortega pointed out that Community Services Division can send an officer over to give homeowners tips about placement when installing surveillance systems. Anyone interested in that service should contact Officer Brandon Beauvais at 719-553-2484 to schedule an appointment.