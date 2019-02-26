Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Boston Market recalling frozen meals

USA – If you have any Boston Market frozen meals in your freezer, you may want to throw them out.

The company announced a recall of about 86 tons of boneless pork rib patties because they may contain glass or hard plastic.

The recalled Boston Market meals were shipped to retailers nationwide and to a Department of Defense facility in Tucson, Arizona.

USDA officials said there have been no confirmed reports or injuries or illnesses but consumers who bought the meals are urged not to eat them.

Throw the recalled meals away or return them to the store where they were purchased.

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
11:03 am
