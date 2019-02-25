Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

Saturday morning IPA
Photo courtesy of Smartmouth Brewing

NORFOLK, Va. – A brewery in Virginia announced the limited-release of an IPA that’s sure to be “magically delicious.”

The Smartmouth Brewing Company announced it will roll out its “Saturday Morning Marshmallow IPA” in March on Facebook.

The beer is inspired by the Lucky Charms cereal and is meant to take those who drink it back to “those Saturday mornings when you rolled out of bed and were lazy all morning watching your favorite cartoons.”

The brewery said the beer is made with pounds of marshmallows and fruity Calypso hops. The launch event happens Saturday in Norfolk with a full slate of events as well as some special edition t-shirts to mark the occasion.

Visit the Smartmouth Brewing Company for more information.

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
