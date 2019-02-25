Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

R. Kelly
In this photo taken and released by the Chicago Police Dept., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, R&B singer R. Kelly is photographed during booking at a police station in Chicago, Il. (Chicago Police Dept. via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) – R&B star R. Kelly’s attorney has entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf to multiple charges of criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom Monday for his arraignment with defense attorney Steve Greenberg.

Kelly’s next court date has been scheduled for March 22.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, including three who were underage when prosecutors allege that the abuse occurred. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and his attorney says he’s confident the singer will be vindicated.

The singer’s plea comes as Attorney Michael Avenatti says his legal team has obtained a second video that he alleges shows R&B singer R. Kelly sexually assaulting a minor.

Avenatti says he represents two Kelly victims and previously gave prosecutors video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl.

Avenatti tweeted Monday morning that his team now has a second video “showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor,” and that he plans to give the video to prosecutors Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

10:11 am
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

9:58 am
Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

8:35 am
Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black
Colorado Sports

Rockies agree to contract extension with manager Bud Black

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
News

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA
News

Virginia brewery launches Lucky Charms-inspired IPA

Scroll to top
Skip to content