R. Kelly pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges

CHICAGO (AP) – R&B star R. Kelly’s attorney has entered a not guilty plea on his client’s behalf to multiple charges of criminal sexual abuse.

Kelly appeared in a Chicago courtroom Monday for his arraignment with defense attorney Steve Greenberg.

Kelly’s next court date has been scheduled for March 22.

Kelly is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse involving four females, including three who were underage when prosecutors allege that the abuse occurred. Kelly, who was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008, has denied wrongdoing and his attorney says he’s confident the singer will be vindicated.

The singer’s plea comes as Attorney Michael Avenatti says his legal team has obtained a second video that he alleges shows R&B singer R. Kelly sexually assaulting a minor.

Avenatti says he represents two Kelly victims and previously gave prosecutors video evidence of the singer having sex with an underage girl.

Avenatti tweeted Monday morning that his team now has a second video “showing R. Kelly engaged in sexual assault of a minor,” and that he plans to give the video to prosecutors Monday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)