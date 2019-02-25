Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

military
U.S. troop (CNN)

TEXAS – A federal judge has ruled that a military draft targeting only men is unconstitutional, and declared that the “average woman could conceivably be better suited physically for some of today’s combat positions than the average man.”

The ruling came as the most significant legal challenge to the system since the Supreme Court in 1981 declared an all-male draft to be constitutional and claimed woman could be excluded due to not being “similarly situated” with men for draft purposes.

In 2015, women’s roles in the military expanded to all combat roles.

The change prompted a debate in Congress over whether the draft requirement should be extended to women. This led to the creation of the congressionally mandated National Commission on Military, National and Public Service.

“The Commission is studying a wide range of possible changes, including not only whether women should register, but whether the nation even needs a registration system,” Joe Heck, Commission Chairman, said. “The district court’s opinion means change is inevitable and the status quo is untenable.”

The federal judge Gary Miller said the draft should apply to both men and women. But, Miller has not issued an injunction against the federal policy.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
More News
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

1:08 pm
Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

12:40 pm
Starving horses rescued in Park County

Starving horses rescued in Park County

10:44 am
Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional
News

Federal judge rules male-only draft unconstitutional

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map
Covering Colorado

Heavy snows cause dramatic improvement to Colorado drought map

Starving horses rescued in Park County
Covering Colorado

Starving horses rescued in Park County

Scroll to top
Skip to content