91st Academy Awards: Complete list of Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES – Missed the Oscar’s Sunday night? Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman

Cold War

The Favourite

Roma- Alfonso Cuaron

Vice

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original Song

“All The Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,”

Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,”

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Original Screenplay

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Feature Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther- Ruth E. Carter

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Production Design

The Favourite

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin