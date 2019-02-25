Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
91st Academy Awards: Complete list of Oscar winners

LOS ANGELES – Missed the Oscar’s Sunday night? Here is the complete list of winners:

Best Picture

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

Best Director

BlacKkKlansman
Cold War
The Favourite
Roma- Alfonso Cuaron
Vice

Actor in a leading role

Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Actress in a Leading Role

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Actress in a supporting role

Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Cinematography

Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

Adapted Screenplay

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Original Song

“All The Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,”
Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings,”
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Original Screenplay

The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Animated Feature Film

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

Foreign Language Film

Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther- Ruth E. Carter
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

Production Design

The Favourite
Black Panther
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

Documentary Feature

Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

Makeup and Hairstyling 

Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

Sound Editing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

Sound Mixing

Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

Original Score

Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

Live Action Short Film

Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

 

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley

Tom Kackley is a digital content producer at KOAA News 5. He has worked in southern Colorado since 2016.
