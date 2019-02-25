100-pound mountain lion captured in California neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, CA – A 100-pound mountain lion roamed through a neighborhood in California in broad daylight Sunday, forcing residents to take shelter in place.

The cougar was captured on camera via Ring video by a resident in North Natomas, where the big cat was on everyone’s mind.

The mountain lion attracted dozens of onlookers who were curious about the big cat.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Mirena McNair, who lives in the neighborhood. “I had to see for myself. And then when I saw the actual video, my first thing was, how did it get here?”

McNair said the mountain lions visit was, “totally unexpected- I’m just fearful for the people here that are running or walking their dogs.”

Some residents brought a baseball bat outside to fend off a possible attack.

Animal control officers fired tranquilizer darts at the wild animal but the cougar escaped by leaping over a fence, and into the backyard of a resident.

Officers and California Fish and Wildlife agents waiting outside the home, preparing another round of tranquilizers for the young, male mountain lion.

It took about 15 minutes for the agents to capture the cougar.