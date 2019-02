If you need something to keep you busy on this cold, snowy Saturday, not to worry.

Today is National Banana Bread Day!

So if you have some bananas that seem like they are a little too ripe to enjoy, don’t toss them out yet.

The extra ripe bananas give the dessert its signature taste.

You can find ready-to-bake box cake recipes for banana bread or get creative and make your own.

You can even turn banana bread into muffins or cupcakes. There are plenty of recipes online to help get you started.