Rooftop gunman on the run in Texas

HOUSTON – Police in Houston, Texas are searching for a gunman who shot four people, killing two, from a rooftop perch Thursday evening.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said it all began when two groups of people got into an argument a few days ago and decided to meet at the location of the shooting Thursday.

When the groups started arriving, a gunman who was perched on top of a nearby roof opened fire with a high-powered rifle, according to Acevedo.

“I’m getting tired of going to the scenes and seeing young people die. A coward decided to go on a rooftop and wait for them and gun them down as if they were deer,” Acevedo said.

Four people were struck by gunfire; a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were killed. Another man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the knee.

“They were here to kill people. And they were going to kill as many as they could. It’s probably a miracle they didn’t kill all of them,” nearby resident Johnny Perry said.

Investigators said they’re searching for a black Chevrolet Tahoe and other people who may have been involved in the deadly shooting.

Acevedo was visibly upset when he provided updates to the media. He adamantly said his department was going to find the gunman and bring them to justice.

Acevedo has a clear message for the shooter.

“Come forward now, because if we identify you first, you’re going to pay the price just like the person that pulled that trigger,” he said.

For the neighborhood and community, Acevedo said, police will find those responsible.

(NBC News contributed to this report)

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
