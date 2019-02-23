Patriots owner charged with soliciting prostitution

Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FLORIDA – Police in Jupiter, Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with solicitation of prostitution.

Kraft faces misdemeanor charges for two visits to the Orchids of Asia day spa, the last coming about a month ago. Police say they have video evidence to support the accusations.

The Patriots owner was one of at least 25 people arrested as part of a months-long human trafficking investigation police says spanned from China to Florida, Jupiter officials said.

Kraft is considered one of the most powerful owners in the NFL. Earlier this month, he hoisted the Lombardi trophy as the Patriots won the sixth Super Bowl under his ownership.

Kraft, 77, the CEO and chairman of The Kraft Group, currently ranks 79th on the Forbes list and is reportedly worth 6.6 billion.

A spokesman for Kraft said, “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Although police can’t speak to the amount of time Kraft was at the spa, they said average fees for services range between $59 for a half-hour and $79 for an hour.

When asked if Kraft seemed like a “regular” at the spa, Jupiter Detective Andrew Sharp said, “I would say going through the evidence, yes.”

Kraft is not accused of being involved with the human trafficking part of the investigation.

(NBC News contributed to this report)

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn Worley

Ashlynn is a Digital Content Producer for KOAA News5.
