No Alerts…for awhile!

Summary: Friday night’s storm departs, having dropped a wide range of snow across southeastern Colorado…half a foot in Monument, between 2 and 7″ in Springs, and a couple in Pueblo. Wolf Creek Pass received an amazing 40″ of the stuff!

Very quiet times now, through next Thursday. Expect a clear or mostly clear sky tonight, a mostly sunny and chilly day Sunday, but down-sloping begins…a nice Chinook wind…eating up the snow and warming the temsps up each day, near 40 Sunday, over 50 Monday, and nearing 60 Tuesday!

Skies stay dry awhile, mostly sunny days and mostly clear night, through midweek.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 15, High: 42. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

PUEBLO:Low: 14, High: 45. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

CANON CITY: Low: 18, High: 44. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 10, High: 35. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 12, High: 37. Snow & wind tonite (3-5″). Clearing & windy Saturday.

PLAINS: Low: 14, High: 46. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 18, High: 47. Mostly clear & cold tonight. Mostly sunny, chilly Sunday.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Bright Sunday. Warmer Monday & Tuesday (50s, then 60+).