Michael Cohen prepares for congressional testimony

WASHINGTON – President Trump’s long-time lawyer is preparing to testify to Congress next week.

Some of what Michael Cohen knows will only be shared behind closed doors, with House and Senate Intelligence Committees, before and after Wednesday’s hearing.

Another Trump associate, Roger Stone, was ordered not to talk about his case at all after apologizing for posting a photo of the judge with a target next to her face.

Stone is charged with witness tampering, obstruction and making false statements in the Russia investigation.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is expected to report any day now.

Attorney general William Barr will decide if any part of that report goes public.

Other investigations, involving the president’s charity, his campaign, his business, and his inaugural committee, will continue.

(NBC News contributed to this report)